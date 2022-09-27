CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.62. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.71.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 221.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

