Crust Network Hits Market Capitalization of $14.41 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003780 BTC on exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $721,886.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. The official website for Crust Network is crust.network.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership.”

