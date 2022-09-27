Crust Shadow (CSM) Market Capitalization Reaches $636,203.12

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $636,203.12 and approximately $17,884.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

