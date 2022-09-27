CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Tops $2.45

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $825,218.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00012445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004597 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.84 or 0.01640227 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035378 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades (CRYPTO:SKILL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoBlades is www.cryptoblades.io. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.