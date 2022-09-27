Cryptocean (CRON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,387.00

Cryptocean (CRON) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $54,387.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010934 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cryptocean launched on April 8th, 2020. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

