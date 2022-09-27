CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $3.06 million and $103,213.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond.All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

