Curate Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $398,278.47 (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a market cap of $398,278.47 and approximately $130,396.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

About Curate

Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,350,000 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject. The official website for Curate is curate.style.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales.In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

