Curio (CUR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85.00

Curio (CUR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. Curio has a total market capitalization of $59,753.99 and $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Curio coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,449.47 or 0.99752890 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005161 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006774 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00057016 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002991 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005609 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064079 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.
Curio Coin Profile
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.