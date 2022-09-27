Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $84.63 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,827,147,139 coins and its circulating supply is 636,054,134 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

