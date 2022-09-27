CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $117.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.59.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

