CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

