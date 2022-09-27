CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Increased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 6.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $66,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

