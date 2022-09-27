D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $266.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.99. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 5,396,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.