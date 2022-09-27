DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $409.93 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00007820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $409.93 million and $4.48 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156826 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 280,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,164,000 coins. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.