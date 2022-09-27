DAO1 (DAO1) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $26,998.27

DAO1 (DAO1) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One DAO1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAO1 has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. DAO1 has a total market cap of $26,998.27 and approximately $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAO1

The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

