DAO1 Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAO1)

DAO1 (DAO1) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, DAO1 has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One DAO1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO1 has a total market cap of $26,998.27 and $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO1 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

DAO1 Profile

The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.