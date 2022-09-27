DAOventures Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $130,113.15 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001150 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00695979 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00014640 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

