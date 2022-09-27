dAppstore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $351,749.00 (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One dAppstore coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dAppstore has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dAppstore has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.01814738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

dAppstore Profile

dAppstore’s genesis date was January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dAppstore is dappstore.me.

dAppstore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dAppstore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dAppstore using one of the exchanges listed above.

