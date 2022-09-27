Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $129.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $160.61. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.