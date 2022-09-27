DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $4.91 on Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $156.36 million and $126,552.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00025798 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011096 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About DataHighway
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,860,968 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DataHighway Coin Trading
