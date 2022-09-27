DATx (DATX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,607.00

DATx (DATX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, DATx has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $105,510.00 and approximately $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DATx Profile

DATx’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for.Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

