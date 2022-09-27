DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

