DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 13,246 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Unilever stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $55.01.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.