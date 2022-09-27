DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 15,497 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $96,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

