DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $5.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBVT. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.52.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 929.78% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

