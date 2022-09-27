DDKoin (DDK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $130.00

DDKoin (DDK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $66,053.95 and approximately $130.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007464 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005981 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002712 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012708 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004627 BTC.
DDKoin Profile
DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DDKoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
