DecentBet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $14,633.44 and approximately $18.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,178.56 or 1.00048863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00058553 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00064720 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

