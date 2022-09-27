Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $113.87 million and $478,378.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156826 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 9,725,000,000 coins. Deeper Network’s official website is www.deeper.network. The Reddit community for Deeper Network is https://reddit.com/r/DeeperNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.