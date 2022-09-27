DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0428 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $973,414.76 and approximately $38.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,731,157 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

