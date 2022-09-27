DEEPSPACE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.41 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $1,279.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011004 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE launched on July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,395,294 coins. The official website for DEEPSPACE is deepspace.game. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.