Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $332.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

