DekBox Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (DEK)

DekBox (DEK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, DekBox has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One DekBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DekBox has a total market capitalization of $127,521.00 and $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004594 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $330.34 or 0.01641918 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00034848 BTC.

DekBox Profile

DekBox is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for DekBox is www.dekbox.finance. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DekBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

