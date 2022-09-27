Delta Air Lines, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.