Delta (DELTA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.99 Million

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Delta coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004871 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Delta has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Delta has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.99 or 1.00109406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00059601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005750 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00064528 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

Delta (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,077 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

