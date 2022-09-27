delta.theta Price Reaches $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (DLTA)

delta.theta (DLTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, delta.theta has traded up 71.9% against the dollar. One delta.theta coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. delta.theta has a total market capitalization of $797,730.78 and approximately $14,440.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
delta.theta Coin Profile
delta.theta’s total supply is 99,307,917 coins and its circulating supply is 53,780,000 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.
delta.theta Coin Trading
