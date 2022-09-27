delta.theta Price Up 71.9% Over Last 7 Days (DLTA)

delta.theta (DLTA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, delta.theta has traded up 71.9% against the US dollar. One delta.theta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. delta.theta has a total market cap of $797,730.78 and $14,440.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
delta.theta Profile
delta.theta’s total supply is 99,307,917 coins and its circulating supply is 53,780,000 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.
Buying and Selling delta.theta
