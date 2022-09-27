Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of KURA opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

