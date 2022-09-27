Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,800 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average is $169.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.19 and a 1 year high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.