Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,200 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

PCH opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

