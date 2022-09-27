Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of METC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $378.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.96). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

