Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

