Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DLH by 72,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. DLH had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

