Denali Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,876,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,332 shares of company stock worth $38,860,346. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Shares of MOH opened at $326.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $361.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

