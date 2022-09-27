Dent (DENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $95.30 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Dent has a market cap of $95.30 million and $6.50 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

