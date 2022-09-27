DeRace (DERC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $126,531.00

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, DeRace has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeRace coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001258 BTC on major exchanges. DeRace has a market cap of $28.57 million and approximately $126,531.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeRace alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeRace’s official website is www.derace.io.

DeRace Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeRace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeRace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.