Deri Protocol (DERI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.24 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $12.24 million and $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,897,680 coins. Deri Protocol’s official website is deri.finance. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

