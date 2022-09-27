Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $3.55 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Dero has a total market cap of $65.37 million and approximately $404,379.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00018640 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,891,172 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

