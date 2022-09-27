Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

ETR O2D opened at €2.18 ($2.23) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.70. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

