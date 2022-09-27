Dexlab Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Dexlab has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $37,847.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011067 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00134909 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.13 or 0.01828554 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.
- Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00253514 BTC.
Dexlab Coin Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
