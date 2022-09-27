DFSocial Gaming Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $74,466.07 and approximately $3.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on September 29th, 2021. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. The Reddit community for DFSocial Gaming is https://reddit.com/r/DFSocial_Gaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. DFSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Throught eh blockchain:DFSocial is the gaming platform where anyone can earn even if you're not a gamer. Users can benefit from sponsoring skilled gamers and keep earning with Staking, Farming, Predictors and many more.On their platforms, any gamer will be able to monetize their skills in monthly organized tournaments. DFSocial Gaming currently supports 10 of the most popular games: League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Valorant, Rocket League & FIFA, CS GO, Poker, Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Chess.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

